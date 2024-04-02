Egypt, Ecuador Explore Oil, Gas Collaboration

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Tarek El Molla, welcomed Denys Toscano Amores, the Ecuadorian Ambassador to Cairo, to discuss bilateral cooperation in the oil and gas sectors.

El Molla highlighted the numerous and promising opportunities for collaboration, particularly in oil and gas exploration, research, and production. He emphasized Egypt's readiness to share its substantial expertise in these areas with Ecuador.

Ambassador Amores expressed Ecuador's eagerness to engage with Egypt's petroleum sector and to exchange knowledge, especially considering Egypt's extensive experience in marine oil and gas exploration.

Amores also conveyed the interest of various Ecuadorian oil companies in exploring investment opportunities within Egypt's oil and gas industry.

The meeting included finalizing preparations for a memorandum of understanding between Egypt's Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources and Ecuador's Ministry of Energy and Mines. This memorandum aims to foster cooperation across different industry sectors.

Discussions also covered Ecuador's interest in leveraging Egyptian expertise for domestic gas delivery, vehicle gas conversion, and the development of compressed natural gas fueling stations.