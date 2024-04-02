Thalapathy Vijay's last film: Know about superstar's 69th film

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thalapathy Vijay will do one more film after director Venkat Prabhu's 'GOAT'. Now, reports suggest director H Vinoth is the frontrunner for Vijay's 69th film, before he ventures into politics full-time.

Thalapathy Vijay, currently filming for filmmaker Venkat Prabhu's 'GOAT', is expected to collaborate with director H Vinoth for his 69th film.

As previously mentioned, Vijay's 69th film would be his final movie before entering full-time politics.

According to reports, H Vinoth met actor Vijay and delivered a narrative that appeared to fascinate him. It is speculated that DVV Entertainment would produce his final film



Karthik Subbaraj, H Vinoth, and RJ Balaji were among the filmmakers negotiating for Thalapathy Vijay's farewell film.

Karthik Subbaraj just revealed a future project with Suriya. According to recent sources, H Vinoth appears to have reached an agreement with Vijay.

The formal announcement for Vijay's forthcoming film will be made in the coming months.

It is speculated that Vijay's final film would be a full-fledged political thriller, which might serve as a precursor to his political career.

The 'Leo' star revealed that Vijay will run in the 2026 assembly elections.

Vijay formed his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), earlier this year.

The actor declared that he will enter politics full-time in 2026 and will focus on strengthening his base for the following two years.

On the work front, Vijay is currently working for filmmaker Venkat Prabhu's 'GOAT', which is expected to be released later this year or early next year.