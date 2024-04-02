Glow And Show: Gauahar Khan Flaunts Her Ramadan Look; Drops Boomerang Video

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 2 (IANS) Actress Gauahar Khan on Tuesday shared a mirror selfie, flaunting her Ramadan glow.
Ramadan is observed by Muslims as a month of fasting, prayer, and reflection. This year, Ramadan began on March 12 and will end on April 9.
Taking to Instagram Stories, Gauahar shared a boomerang video, wherein she is posing in a lift and clicking a mirror selfie.
The diva, who has recently finished her hosting duties on the celebrity dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11', is wearing a white long-sleeve T-shirt, and black leggings. She rounded off the look with white slippers. Her hair is tied in a bun, and she opted for no makeup look.
The post is captioned as: "Is it the Ramadan glow??"
On the work front, Gauahar last featured in the crime drama web series 'Shiksha Mandal', co-starring Gulshan Devaiah, and Pawan Malhotra.
