US contemplates approving sale of 50 new f-15 fighter jets to Israel

(MENAFN) Reports emerged on Monday indicating that the United States is contemplating approving the sale of up to 50 new F-15 fighter jets and munitions to Israel, with the deal anticipated to be valued at no less than USD18 billion. This development comes amidst concerns expressed by the US regarding the significant civilian casualties in Gaza.



The proposed sale package reportedly encompasses up to 50 new F-15 fighter jets, 30 AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles, and a selection of Joint Direct Attack Munition kits, which have the capability to convert conventional bombs into precision-guided munitions. These details were disclosed by Politico, citing insights from a congressional aide and an individual familiar with the discussions.



While the sale necessitates approval from the US government, it is anticipated to take several years for the weaponry to be delivered to Israel. Nevertheless, there are indications that the administration has already informally notified the pertinent congressional committees, signaling its readiness to proceed with the sale.



Additionally, the administration is expected to imminently notify Congress regarding a separate sale involving precision-guided munitions kits destined for Israel, as reported by a US-based news agency.



In response to inquiries regarding these reports, a spokesperson from the State Department conveyed to a Turkish news agency that they are unable to confirm any potential or pending US arms transfers until they are formally communicated to Congress.



"In accordance with the Arms Export Control Act, fulfilling an authorization from one notification to Congress can result in dozens of individual FMS cases across the decades-long life-cycle of the Congressional Notification," the representative stated.



"As a matter of practicality, major procurements, like Israel's F-35 program for example, are often broken out into several cases over many years," he further mentioned.

