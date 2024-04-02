Indian army clarifies mistakable projectile launch into Pakistan

(MENAFN) The Indian Air Force (IAF) has provided insights into the circumstances surrounding the accidental launch of a BrahMos supersonic missile into Pakistan. According to reports from the Indian Times, the IAF disclosed this information in a statement to the Delhi High Court.



The incident occurred on March 9, 2022, when a missile breached Pakistan's airspace and ultimately crashed in the eastern province of Mian Channu. Despite Islamabad's condemnation of the airspace violation, no retaliatory measures were taken. New Delhi attributed the launch to a "technical malfunction" and issued an official apology, deeming the event "deeply regrettable."



In its report to the court, the IAF attributed the accidental launch to the missile's combat connectors, which remained attached to the junction box. Additionally, it was revealed that the unit commander of the road convoy responsible for transporting the missile launcher failed to ensure the safe transit of the convoy by neglecting to disconnect the combat connectors of all loaded missiles.



Acknowledging the impact of the incident on bilateral relations between India and Pakistan, the IAF stated that three officials accompanying the missile launcher were dismissed for misconduct.



The disclosure by the IAF comes in response to a petition filed by Wing Commander Abhinav Sharma in the Delhi High Court. Sharma, one of the dismissed officers, attributed the mishap to Air Commodore and Squadron Leader JT Kurien. However, the IAF refuted Sharma's claims, asserting that Kurien was not accountable for the unit's operations.



The revelation sheds light on the circumstances surrounding the accidental missile launch, underscoring the need for stringent protocols and accountability within the Indian military to prevent such incidents in the future.

