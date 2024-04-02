Indian court elongates custody of top politician

(MENAFN) An Indian district court has prolonged the custody of Arvind Kejriwal, the acting chief minister of Delhi and founder of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), until April 1st. The extension comes after the Enforcement Directorate (ED), a federal law enforcement agency, arrested Kejriwal last week and sought an additional seven days of custody.



Kejriwal denounced the court's decision as a "political conspiracy," affirming that the public will respond to such allegations. He faces corruption charges linked to a purported scam connected to the Delhi government's now-abolished liquor policy. The ED accuses Kejriwal of soliciting 1 billion rupees (USD12 million) in kickbacks from liquor traders in return for favors.



Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court rejected a public interest litigation (PIL) petition aimed at ousting Kejriwal from his position as chief minister of the national capital region following his arrest. Delhi, with its special status as a union territory under the constitution and an elected legislative assembly, remains embroiled in political turmoil amidst Kejriwal's ongoing legal battles.



In a related development, AAP leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj made startling claims of inducements offered to numerous members of the state legislative assemblies in Delhi and Punjab, both governed by AAP, to defect and align with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Alleged incentives include promises of party positions and enhanced security measures.



These revelations add to the contentious political atmosphere in India, underscoring the power struggles and allegations of corruption plaguing the country's political landscape. Kejriwal's arrest and the subsequent legal proceedings have heightened tensions, with AAP and BJP engaged in a battle for control and influence in key regions like Delhi and Punjab.

