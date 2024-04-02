Study warns Australia of potential decades-long megadroughts

(MENAFN) A recent study conducted by researchers from the Australian National University (ANU) has raised alarm about the potential emergence of megadroughts lasting for decades in Australia.



Utilizing multiple climate models to analyze historical drought patterns in Australia from the years 850 to 2000, the researchers aimed to predict future changes in drought occurrences.



Their findings revealed that droughts experienced in south-western and eastern Australia during the 20th century were notably longer on average compared to those observed in pre-industrial times. Moreover, the study warned of the looming threat of megadroughts that could persist for up to 20 years, with the adverse impacts exacerbated by climate change.



This research underscores the urgent need for proactive measures to mitigate the impact of climate change and adapt to potential prolonged drought conditions in Australia.



"One of the confronting findings of our work is that it is possible for droughts in Australia to be much longer than any of the droughts that we've experienced in recent times. Droughts that continue for 20 years or more are something that we should expect to happen," Georgy Falster, the co-lead author of the research from the ANU Research School of Earth Sciences, emphasized the study's findings in a media release issued on Tuesday.



"Megadroughts are part of the natural variations in Australia's climate. But worryingly we are now also adding human-caused climate change into the mix, and that is probably increasing the chances of the next megadrought here."



According to the study conducted by researchers from the Australian National University (ANU), a megadrought is characterized as an exceptionally severe, long-lasting, and widespread drought event.

MENAFN02042024000045015839ID1108047394