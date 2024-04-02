Salamair Bangladesh Hosts Iftar Party For Partners

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Low-cost carrier SalamAir hosted an iftar gathering followed by dinner at an elite hotel in the capital on March 31, 2024.

At the event, Ariful Islam Rajan, Country Manager of SalamAir Bangladesh delivered the welcome address followed by a speech from Khirul Bashar, Sales Manager of SalamAir Bangladesh.

M A Latif Shahrear Zahedee, Managing Director of Aero Wing Aviation Ltd, the GSA of SalamAir in Bangladesh along with other high officials were also present on the occasion.

The event aimed to foster camaraderie while sharing the spirit of Ramadan among the airline's partners in Bangladesh, said a release.

T