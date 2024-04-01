(MENAFN- The Conversation) Classification: Academic Level B

Salary package: $110,162 – $124,903 plus 17% superannuation

Term: Full-time, Continuing



Fantastic opportunity to work at a University that is unrivalled in its commitment to teaching, studying and researching the languages of Asia and the Pacific

A supportive work environment that will nurture your career, provide training and mentoring opportunities

Generous paid parental leave entitlements of up to 32 weeks. We are one of the leading employers in Australia for parental leave entitlements Work in a beautiful campus environment on the city's doorstep

About Us

The ANU College of Asia & the Pacific (CAP) leads intellectual engagement with the Asia-Pacific region through research, teaching and contributions to public debate, and seeks to set the international standard for scholarship concerning the region. The College hosts the largest number of regional experts and specialist academic programs in the English-speaking world, and plays a vital role in informing public policy and Australia's intellectual engagement with the societies, cultures and economies of Asia and the Pacific.

CAP is the centre of excellence for understanding human development and organisation in Asia and the Pacific, and addressing the cultural, economic, environmental, political and societal dimensions of global challenges.

The School of Culture, History and Language is the focus of research and teaching in Asian and Pacific humanities, social sciences and languages and seeks to build excellence in understanding and capability in engaging with the Asia and Pacific region. The key disciplines that are represented in the School are anthropology, archaeology, cultural studies, gender studies, history, linguistics, and languages, all contributing to the foundational knowledge of Asia and the Pacific.

The Opportunity

We are seeking a Lecturer in Hindi-Urdu Language & Studies (Level B) to contribute to the School's Hindi-Urdu Language and South Asian Studies programs. The successful candidate will be deeply committed to enhancing the teaching program in Hindi-Urdu Language at all levels, both undergraduate and postgraduate.

We are seeking a Lecturer in Hindi-Urdu Language to enhance ANU's Hindi-Urdu Language and South Asian Studies programs through innovative teaching, program building, research development, and community outreach. The Lecturer will report to the Director of the School of Culture, History, and Language and the Convenor of the Hindi-Urdu Program, and will collaborate closely with other Hindi-Urdu and South Asia academic staff members.

In this role, you will contribute to the Hindi-Urdu Language and Studies courses at undergraduate and postgraduate levels, including preparing and delivering course lectures, tutorials, and seminars, developing course materials (including online), delivering and marking assessment items, providing student consultations, completing educational administrative work, and coordinating subjects. You will undertake independent research in a related field, publish original work in peer-reviewed journals, present research at academic seminars and conferences, and collaborate with scholars nationally and internationally. You will actively seek external funding, supervise and assess students, supervise advanced research students, work collaboratively with academic and research support staff, integrate research into teaching, and engage with the community on issues of significance.

Our Ideal Candidate

Our preferred candidate will possess a doctoral qualification (PhD) in in a relevant field in the humanities and social sciences with a focus on South Asian languages, literatures, and/or cultures, including the use of Hindi-Urdu and other South Asian language sources. They should have experience teaching Hindi-Urdu Language at all academic levels, from undergraduate to postgraduate. To excel in this role you will demonstrate a commitment to enhancing the teaching experience and have familiarity with learning technologies, hybrid teaching and innovative approaches to learning. An active research and publication track record in areas related to Hindi-Urdu Language is highly desirable.

Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access

Increasing the representation of women, First Nations people and persons from diverse gender, ability, cultural and linguistic backgrounds is a strategic priority for the College of Asia and the Pacific. We strongly encourage applications from these groups.

The University actively encourages applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. For more information on employment opportunities, contact our Indigenous Employment Consultant on [email protected]

ANU is a large, diverse employer. We are a recipient of the bronze award through the Science in Australia Gender Equity (SAGE) program and a platinum member of the Australian Network on Disability. We welcome applications from people of all backgrounds and identities and from individuals who may have had a non-linear career path, career gaps or career breaks. For more information about staff equity at ANU, visit

