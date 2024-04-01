Yerevan Creates Dramatic Tension On Border With West's Support

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova

In the last few days, there has been a further activation ofrevanchist forces threatening Azerbaijan with war, the rise ofaggressive rhetoric against Azerbaijan to a high level, and anincrease in the number of provocative information focused onaggravating the situation in the information space in preparationfor sabotage attempts.

On March 30, the concentration of manpower, armoured vehicles,artillery installations, and other heavy weapons of the Armenianarmed forces and the intensive movement of its troops in differentdirections of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conventional border isobserved by Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

It is worth noting that the Armenian government accusesAzerbaijan of preparing a so-called "new attack" on Armenia, foralmost a year. However, on the contrary, from the beginning of2024, Armenian armed forces have shelled the positions of theAzerbaijani army several times, especially during the swearing-inceremony of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan IlhamAliyev.

Although the EU appointed its monitoring mission on the bordersof Armenians ostensibly to protect them from an alleged possibleattack from Azerbaijan, the violations still come from the former EU monitoring mission in Armenia, with over 200 employees hasnot seen any attempt at violations on the Armenian-Azerbaijaniborder. This is the best example of Western hypocrisy.

Now, at a time when the peace talks between Azerbaijan andArmenia are ongoing, Armenia's attempts to increase the tension inthe region are nothing else but provocation and turning the SouthCaucasus to the battle ground again.

In a comment to Azernews on the issue, militaryexpert Ramil Mammadli noted that this the West that is approvingArmenian provocation attempts in the Azerbaijani-Armenianborder.

“After the end of the war in November 2020, Armenia began toimplement new engineering fortification works in the places whereit retreated, more precisely in the positions where it stands infront of the Azerbaijani army positions. In particular, engineeringfortifications were built in the conventional border regionstarting from Goycha Lake, to Zangilan, and this process continuestoday, as well. And the West is supporting Armenia's provocativepolitical and military decisions", he said.

The expert also said that Baku predicted these steps inadvance.

"Knowing this in advance, Azerbaijan implemented a mirror effectand did not respond to Armenia's offer to withdraw the armedtroops. Because it was clear what was behind this offer."

Noting that Armenia repeatedly accused Azerbaijan about theattack to Armenia, Ramil Mammadli condemned Yerevan'shypocrisy.

"Armenia's declaration on military mobilization should beconsidered as Yerevan's next hypocrisy and provocation. BecauseArmenia has been claiming that Azerbaijan is preparing for war foralmost a year, and in parallel, Yerevan is mobilizing its owntroops," the expert added.

The expert reminded that Armenian government understands theconsequences of its actions.

"Armenia itself is deeply troubled. Yerevan knows very well thatif the conflict is not concluded with a peace agreement, thetension will increase and Azerbaijan will destroy any provocationcarried out by the Armenian side," Mammadli said.

It is no secret that after Azerbaijan's glorious victory in thePatriotic War, the Armenian side, unable to swallow its deservedpunishment, tries to accuse others for Pashinyan's "failure".

It is worth noting that last year, Armenian Prime Minister NikolPashinyan stated that there is a "5th column" in the Armenian armyand accused that "organization" for the defeat of country.

But who the Armenian Prime Minister meant when he said "5thcolumn"?

Ramil Mammadli explained that 5th column is nothing else butWests tool in Armenian Army.

"'The fifth column usually refers to the forces connected toRussia. But I think that for many years the function of the fifthcolumn in Armenia has been performed by the United States and otherWestern organizations. On the other hand, Russia presented itselfas a country which interested in resolving the conflict betweenArmenia and Azerbaijan. And Azerbaijan prefers Russia's mediationin this issue."

The expert noted that Armenia's close relations with the Westmay lead to a repetition of the Ukraine and Syria scenario in theSouth Caucasus.

"It seems that Armenia is interested in the forming of newforces in the region. The empowerment of Western forces in SouthCaucasus can lead to the the scenario of Ukraine and Syria in theregion," the expert concluded.