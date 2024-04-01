(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Sigyn Therapeutics CEO Jim Joyce reviewed the company's pipeline of technologies, including ChemoPrep(TM), ChemoPure(TM), and ImmunePrep(TM) to improve patient responses to various cancer therapies, and Sigyn Therapy(TM)

to address drug resistant viral and bacterial infections, endotoxemia, and sepsis, a leading cause of hospital deaths in the United

States

The company created Sigyn Therapy(TM) to treat pathogen-associated disorders that are not addressed with drug therapies

Sigyn Therapeutics is developing ChemoPrep(TM) and ImmunePrep(TM), to improve patient responses to chemotherapy and immunotherapeutic antibodies, respectively To reduce toxicity, the company designed ChemoPure(TM) to sweep off-target chemotherapy from the bloodstream before it is able to cause the death of healthy patient cells

Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCQB: SIGY) , a San Diego-headquartered medical technology company that creates medical solutions to treat life-threatening conditions, took part in the recent Emerging Growth Conference, with CEO Jim Joyce giving a live online presentation and updating attendees on the company's portfolio of technologies, including Sigyn Therapy(TM), ChemoPrep(TM), ChemoPure(TM), and ImmunePrep(TM), which have each been designed to overcome a current limitation in healthcare ( ).

“We have two classes of product candidates. The first are devices to treat pathogen-associated disorders that are beyond the reach of drugs, and then we have a series of devices designed to improve patient responses to cancer therapies. The convergence of medical devices to enhance...

