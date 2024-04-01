National Kho Kho: Maharashtra Clinched Title In Both Men And Women Category

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 1 (IANS) Maharashtra clinched the title of 56th National Kho Kho Championship in both men's and women's categories, here at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.
A spectacular final match was played between Maharashtra and Railways in the men's category in which both the teams were tied 32-32 till the stipulated time. After which the third innings match was again played between both the teams.
The first three players of Railways defended well and gave a sky-high score of 50 points to Maharashtra. In response, Maharashtra made a strong comeback and did not give any chance to the Railways to recover.
However, Maharashtra won the match 52-50 by scoring 2 points at the last moment.
Earlier in the semifinal, Maharashtra defeated Kolhapur 30-28, while Railways defeated Odisha 24-22.
In the women's category, Maharashtra defeated Airport Authority of India by 18-16. Maharashtra captain Sampada Maurya played an important role in this victory.
In the women's category semifinal, the Maharashtra team defeated Odisha 24-20. Whereas the Airport Authority of India defeated Delhi 32-10.
In both men's and women's categories, the winning Maharashtra team was given Rs 3 lakh, and the runner-up team was given Rs 2 lakh each.
BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi, who was present in the program, said“In the Kho-Kho game, it is very important for the player to be with his friends. This is a work of teamwork. Apart from the players and coaches, the team also contributes a lot to Kho-Kho reaching new heights. May Kho-Kho continue to progress day by day. Continuous work is going on for this.”
MENAFN01042024000231011071ID1108044591
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.