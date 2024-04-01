Number Of Romanian Tourists In Azerbaijan Increases

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The number of Romanian tourists visiting Azerbaijan in the firstmonths of 2024 increased by 29%, Jalil Malikov, Deputy Chief ofStaff of the Tourism Agency, Head of the International RelationsDepartment, said at the 8th meeting of the Azerbaijan-RomaniaIntergovernmental Joint Commission on Trade, Economic Relations,and Scientific-Technical Cooperation, which was held in Baku, Azernews reports.

According to him, although the low number of tourists fromRomania is due to the impact of the pandemic, an increase in thisdirection is expected in the coming years.

Malikov also gave information about the tourism potential ofGarabagh.