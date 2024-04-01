Animal Feed Phyatse Market: Poultry Feed To Lead The Market Growth

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Phosphorus (P) is one of the essential nutrients in animal diets for healthy development.

Livestock's growth depends on its feeding system, unbalanced diet can impact their overall health. Thus, maintaining proper nutrition contents in their diets is paramount.

Moreover, international trade for milk products was accounted for 73.5 million tons, which further increased by 2.5% in 2018, FAO. China, Algeria, Mexico, and Vietnam are some of the major milk importers across the globe. Many manufacturers have recognized this opportunity and have come up with various additives for animal feed such as Novozymes. This enzyme offers Ronozyme, which helps in degrading naturally occurring phytate for pig's growth.

Segmental Insights

The global animal feed phyatse market is segmented into type, application, and sales channel.

Based on type, the global animal feed phytase market is segmented into granular phytases, powder phytases, liquid phytases, and thermostable phytases. Powder phyaste is expected to hold major market share during forecast period 2019–2026. This can be attributed to its ease of use, small particle size, and compatibility with other feed ingredients.

Based on application, the market is segmented into swine, poultry, ruminants, aquatic animals, and others. Poultry segment is leading the market and is likely to continue the same during the forecast period 2019–2026. Feed containing high calcium negatively impacts poultry and hinders the process of egg lying, this can be reversed by feeding them with phytase enriched diet.

Regional Insights

Geographically, global animal feed phytase market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America and the Middle East & Africa (LAMEA).



Europe is the second leading region in global animal feed phytase market on account of rapidly increasing involvement of its industries in the phytase sector. Moreover, Europe is the largest manufacturer for animal feed. For instance, AB Vista and DuPont Danisco are key manufacturers of phytase in the region. In 2017, DuPont launched its fastest acting phytase product line in Europe, whereas, AB Vista launched quantum based blue phytase. Furthermore, France is the third largest fish and fishery product producer in Europe. For instance, it produced around 712,000 tons of fishery products in 2015, accounting for around 70% from capture fisheries and 30% from aquaculture, the Food and Agriculture Organization.

Asia Pacific is witnessing considerable growth in the global animal feed phytase market and is likely to continue the same as a result of increasing prevalence of animal diseases and shortage of feed and fodder, and inadequate skills of farmers. China is the world's seventh largest broiler importer and its import keeps increasing by 7% annually.



Key Players

Some of the key players in the global animal feed phytase market are BASF SE (Germany),

DuPont(U.S.), DSM (Netherlands), AB Enzymes(Germany), Beijing Smistyle Sci. & Tech. Development Co., Ltd. (China), Jinan Tiantianxiang Co., Ltd. (China), Guangdong VTR Bio-Tech Co., Ltd. (China), Huvepharma (Bulgaria), Novozymes (Denmark), Qingdao Vland Biotech INC. (China), Kemin Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Adisseo (France)

Key Development

In April 2019, AB Enzymes entered in distribution agreement with Brenntag Group's for expansion of distribution network of enzymes product in the U.S. and Canada.

In March 2019, BASF launched next generation phytase, Natuphos E, for the feed industry in Indonesia.

In June 2018, BASF received product approval for Natuphos, a poultry enzyme, for pig.



