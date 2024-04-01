Bengaluru SHOCKER! Man Kills Girlfriend By Stabbing Her 15 Times For Refusing To Marry Him In Jayanagar

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A 32-year-old man in Bengaluru has allegedly taken the life of his girlfriend after she declined his marriage proposal. The shocking event unfolded in public view, leaving the victim fatally wounded and the accused in police custody. The accused, identified as Girish NL, also known as Rehan Ahmed, purportedly committed the heinous act by stabbing his girlfriend, Farida Khatoon, more than 15 times at Shalini Ground in Jayanagar V Block.

The victim, a mother of two daughters aged 21 and 16, hailed from Kolkata and had been working at a unisex spa in the city for the past four years. Girish, on the other hand, worked as a spare car driver and first encountered Khatoon during his visit to a spa in south Bengaluru back in 2022. Their acquaintance soon blossomed into a relationship, reported TOI.

The tragic incident occurred on a day that was supposed to be a celebration as it coincided with Girish's birthday. Khatoon had returned from her hometown on March 28 accompanied by one of her daughters. The trio spent time together, indulging in festivities before heading out. It was during their outing to Shalini Ground that Girish proposed marriage to Khatoon. However, her refusal reportedly triggered a violent response from Girish, who assaulted her with a knife before inflicting fatal stab wounds.

Despite efforts by authorities and witnesses, Khatoon succumbed to her injuries at the scene. Girish fled the area, but his conscience led him to surrender himself at the Jayanagar police station within an hour of the incident.

It's been revealed that Girish, born into a Hindu family, had converted to Islam in 2011, adopting the name Rehan Ahmed. However, he reverted to his birth name in 2016 to facilitate his sister's marriage prospects. The motive behind the heinous act appears to be Girish's desire for marriage, which was met with Khatoon's refusal. Despite Girish's alleged plea for her to leave her job and marry him, Khatoon remained steadfast in her decision, leading to the fatal confrontation.

Though Girish has surrendered, authorities are still working to recover the murder weapon, believed to have been discarded by the accused before his surrender.