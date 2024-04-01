UNICEF delivers 1.4M oral cholera vaccine vials to Somalia amid rising cases

(MENAFN) Amid mounting concern over the surge in reported cholera cases in Somalia, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has taken decisive action by delivering 1.4 million vials of oral cholera vaccine, valued at 2.5 million U.S. dollars.



In a statement released from Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, on Saturday evening, UNICEF highlighted the critical need for swift intervention to contain the spread of the disease, prompting the stepped-up distribution of vaccines to five hotspot districts across the nation.



"In conjunction with the vaccines and supplies, UNICEF and partners are stepping up improvements in water, sanitation and hygiene services in affected areas and sensitizing communities on prevention," the UN agency stated.



The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported a troubling trend in Somalia, noting that the number of cholera cases this year is three times higher than the average reported over the same period in the past three years. This sharp increase in cholera incidence is primarily attributed to the devastating El Nino-induced floods that occurred at the end of 2023. These floods resulted in the loss of at least 118 lives and displaced a staggering 1.2 million individuals, exacerbating the risk of waterborne diseases such as cholera.



In response to the urgent situation, UNICEF has allocated 700,000 vials of oral cholera vaccine specifically for the Bossaso district in Puntland state. This district has witnessed the highest case fatality rate, highlighting the critical need for targeted intervention. Additionally, other affected districts such as Daynile, Mahady, Buurhakaba, and Balcad will also receive assistance in the form of cholera vaccines.



Furthermore, UNICEF has announced the delivery of 40 cholera kits to provide treatment for approximately 4,000 individuals. Each kit includes essential cholera treatment drugs and equipment, underscoring the organization's commitment to combating the spread of the disease and saving lives in Somalia's cholera-affected areas.

