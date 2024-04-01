Renowned Media Personality Sandeep Marwah Joins Board Of I HOPE USA

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: Marwah Studios is proud to announce that Dr. Sandeep Marwah, esteemed media figure and philanthropist, has been appointed to the board of I HOPE, a prominent USA-based social organization dedicated to the welfare of children. This significant development was confirmed by Ruhi Hak, the founder of I HOPE.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios, expressed his gratitude for being associated with this noble cause. He affirmed his commitment to enhancing the remarkable work that Ruhi Hak has been spearheading with unwavering sincerity and dedication. Dr. Marwah also pledged to leverage the resources of Marwah Studios to support I HOPE's mission of aiding underprivileged children.



In recognition of her outstanding contributions, Ruhi Hak has been honored with a life membership of the International Womenï¿1⁄2s Film Forum. Her commendable efforts were further showcased on MSTV and Radio Noida 107.4 FM, shedding light on the impactful work she has been undertaking in both India and the USA.



I HOPE, a USA-based NGO, is dedicated to providing value-based holistic education for children. With a primary focus on nurturing core human values through workshops and health awareness programs, the organization has amassed over six years of experience in designing initiatives that have made a significant impact in education, human values, environmental preservation, and healthcare, both in India and the USA.



"I am thrilled to welcome Dr. Sandeep Marwah to the board of I HOPE," remarked Ruhi Hak, founder of the organization. "His vast expertise and unwavering commitment to social causes will undoubtedly bolster our efforts in providing a better future for underprivileged children."



Together, Dr. Sandeep Marwah and Ruhi Hak are poised to further elevate the mission of I HOPE, bringing to fruition the vision of creating a brighter tomorrow for children in need.



