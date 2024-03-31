Tourism Minister Inspects Grand Egyptian Museum, Giza Pyramids

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Egypt's Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Ahmed Issa, conducted a series of inspections on Sunday as part of his ongoing oversight of the country's cultural heritage sites.

Issa's day began with a meeting at the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM), where he met with the museum's leadership team to discuss the museum's final preparations for its upcoming opening.

Discussions covered progress made within the main exhibition halls, including the completion of the environmental control system and the installation of explanatory cards for the displayed artefacts.

The Minister was also briefed on the latest developments at the Museum of Khufu's Boats, where restoration work is underway on both the first and second solar boats.

Following the meeting, Issa toured the Museum of Khufu's Boats, inspecting the visitor areas, services, and the dedicated space showcasing the boats' history and restoration process.

He expressed his confidence in the museum's ability to deliver a remarkable visitor experience, highlighting its world-class construction and the exceptional collection of ancient Egyptian treasures it will house.

Issa then concluded his day with a visit to the Giza Pyramids area, where he inspected King Farouk's Rest House. The visit aimed to assess the building's structural condition and explore the possibility of its restoration and transformation into a cultural centre.

The Minister's inspections underscore the Egyptian government's commitment to preserving and promoting the country's rich cultural heritage for the benefit of future generations and international visitors.