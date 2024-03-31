Iraq Signs Mou With German, U.S. Companies On Associated Gas Utilisation

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BAGHDAD, Apr 1 (NNN-NINA) – The Iraqi Oil Ministry, on Sunday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), with the German Siemens and the U.S. Schlumberger companies, on the utilisation of associated gas in Iraqi oil fields.

During the signing ceremony, Iraqi Oil Minister, Hayan Abdul Ghani, said that, the MoU is consistent with the ministry's plan, to utilise associated gas for electricity production, according to a ministry statement.

“Through this memorandum and the attached contracts, the ministry aims to implement its plan to benefit from associated gas by taking advantage of the technology of these companies,” the statement quoted the minister as saying.

With 132 trillion cubic feet of proven natural gas reserves, Iraq is committed to harnessing its gas resources, to address critical needs, particularly in electricity generation.– NNN-NINA

