Enemy Attack On Lviv Region: One More Body Found Under Rubble

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The body of a man has been found under the rubble of an administrative building of a critical infrastructure facility in Ukraine's western Lviv region.

Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"Unfortunately, the body of another man has been found under the rubble of an administrative building of a critical infrastructure facility in the Lviv region, which was attacked by cruise missiles this morning. Sincere condolences to his family," Kozytskyi wrote.

Rescuers are continuing the search operation.

Early on March 31, Russian troops launched a missile attack on a critical infrastructure site in the Lviv region. One person was reported killed in the strike.