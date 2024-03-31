Enemy Attack On Lviv Region: One More Body Found Under Rubble

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The body of a man has been found under the rubble of an administrative building of a critical infrastructure facility in Ukraine's western Lviv region.
Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.
"Unfortunately, the body of another man has been found under the rubble of an administrative building of a critical infrastructure facility in the Lviv region, which was attacked by cruise missiles this morning. Sincere condolences to his family," Kozytskyi wrote. Read also:
Rescuers are continuing the search operation.
Early on March 31, Russian troops launched a missile attack on a critical infrastructure site in the Lviv region. One person was reported killed in the strike.
