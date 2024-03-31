KSR: Kuwait Medical Relief Team Heads To Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salman Al-Mutairi

KUWAIT, March 31 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Society for Relief (KSR) announced, Sunday, the departure of a medical relief team consisting of 11 physicians and consultants from different medical and surgical fields to Cairo Airport heading towards Gaza's hospitals.

The medical relief team plans to assist the Kuwait Specialized Hospital and the Gaza European Hospital starting April 7.

The Deputy General Director of KSR and team leader Omar Al-Thuwaini said to KUNA that the medical team consists of highly specialized medical and surgical professionals including a nurse and humanitarian directors.

Al-Thuwaini affirmed that medical relief headed to Gaza since October 10, 2023 included more than 30 Kuwaiti humanitarian and charity organizations donations.

On his part, Ophthalmology surgical consultant and volunteer Dr. Mansoor Al-Shammari, in a similar statement to KUNA, said the medical relief of over three tons of equipment would also be received in the two hospitals in Gaza for treating Palestinians.

Meanwhile, senior specialist in Nephrology, Urology, infertility and robotic surgery, Dr. Omar Al-Hunaidi said that the medical equipment and relief aims to provide assistance physicians during surgical operations in Gaza.

Anesthesiologist and pain management specialist Dr. Hasan Behbehani informed KUNA that this trip aims to lighten the burden of the Palestinian Health Authorities and the injured Palestinians in Gaza in the midst of the Israeli occupation siege.

Faculty member of the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training, Dr. Mohammad Al-Kandari confirmed the necessity of providing medical assistance to Gaza, to curb the humanitarian disasters occurring at this time. (end)

slm













MENAFN31032024000071011013ID1108041670