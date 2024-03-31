King Charles III Makes First Public Appearance Since Cancer Diagnosis - See Pics From Easter Sunday Service

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "In his first major public appearance since cancer diagnosis, King Charles III attended the Easter Sunday services at St George's Chapel in Windsor on March 31 75-year-old royal was accompanied by wife Queen Camilla, 76, as the couple appeared outside the chapel, waving and smiling in front of the crowds Read: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle not 'welcome' to visit William, Kate Middleton during cancer recovery; here's whyKing Charles III first major public appearance after cancer diagnosis | See picsThe royal couple was not joined by Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton in the tradition. Weeks ago, Princess of Wales revealed that she is undergoing“preventative chemotherapy” after she was diagnosed with cancer post surgery.

The King's public appearance is not an indication that he will be returned to take up all his public-facing duties as he continues to undergo outpatient treatment. However, the move is seen to reassure the British public after Kate Middleton shared the news of her cancer treatment with the public in her video message.\"We pray for her and the King in their dignified response and we pray for all those who are suffering the same way,\" the Archbishop of Canterbury, Reverend Justin Welby, said in his Easter sermon at Canterbury Cathedral earlier on Sunday attending the Easter service at Windsor Castle on Sunday, King Charles III spent time with the public. He was seen shaking hands and chatting with onlookers after the service.'Keep going strong': King Charles greeted with messages after serviceAs King Charles reached into the crowd to meet supporters who waved get-well cards and clicked photos on Sunday, one of the members of the crowd shouted at the King,“Keep going strong.”After succeeding his mother, King Charles faced the daunting task of demonstrating that the 1,000-year-old monarchy remains relevant in a modern nation whose citizens come from all corners of the globe. AfterWhile King Charles skipped a pre-Easter service on Thursday, he released a prerecorded audio message to express his regret for missing the occasion which is traditionally attended by the monarch.

