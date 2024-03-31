Zelensky: Russia's War Against Ukraine Is Of Global Importance

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The war waged by Russia against Ukraine is of global importance, and no one in the world can stay away from this battle.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.



“This is a war of global significance. This is a war for our state's right to exist, as well as for everyone's right to life. This is a war for the dignity of our people and every nation seeking its own destiny. This is a war to prevent anyone from daring to become a beast toward others. And the bodies of our people, which were found on the streets of Bucha, demonstrated that no one in the world can stay away from this battle,” Zelensky stated.

According to him, it is here, in Ukraine that humanity is prevailing.

He stressed that to unleash such aggressions against others, Russia first destroyed its own morality and turned violence and hatred into its ideology. Such systems do not simply stop

“They are brought to a stop by force. Unity stops them. Determination and an understanding of what they want to destroy is what stops them. I thank everyone in the world who really helps us. Glory to our strong people, our warriors! Glory to all those who defend humanity and life! Glory to Ukraine!” the President said.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky honored the memory of Ukrainians killed by Russian invaders during the temporary occupation of the Bucha community in the Kyiv region.