Israel suggests multi-national security power in Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) Israel is taking into account creating a multi-national army power in Gaza in an attempt to control the regional security, a news agency stated on Friday, quoting administration outlets.



Based on the statement, the thought came from Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who declared it throughout his trip to Washington previously during this week.



The suggestion envisions a depending of troops from Arab nations being positioned in Gaza for a restricted changeover timespan. The power would be in control of accompanying as well as assisting in easing humanitarian assistance transfers also overall sustaining law and order in the territory. They are also anticipated to assist create a different controlling structure in Gaza, one of the outlets stated.



Gallant allegedly requested from Washington to back the mission throughout his conference with United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken as well as national security adviser Jake Sullivan. Meanwhile, Israeli representatives have too allegedly been debating the suggestion in previous weeks with officials from more than three Arab nations, one of them is Egypt.



“There is progress in promoting this initiative both in terms of the willingness of the Biden administration to discuss it and in terms of the openness of Arab countries to the idea,” one of the outlets stated.



But an unrecognized Arab representative from one of the nations allegedly included in the debates stated it is most improbable that foreign groups would be positioned in the area till the war finishes.

MENAFN31032024000045015687ID1108040866