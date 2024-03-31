Expert suggests defense collaboration between Turkey, Poland is feasible, essential

(MENAFN) Karolina Wanda Olszowska, co-founder of the Polish think-tank, Institute of Turkish Studies, suggests that a defense collaboration between Turkey and Poland is both feasible and essential.



In 2021, Poland became the first NATO member to finalize a deal to purchase 24 Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drones.



Following eight years of nationalist Law and Justice Party (PiS) governance, the reins of power shifted in late 2023 to Premier Donald Tusk, who has worked to mend relations with the EU. Whether Poland's partnership with Turkey will persist under the Tusk administration remains uncertain.



Concerning the acquisition of domestically produced drones from Turkey, Olszowska informed a Turkish news agency that “from the perspective of security threats, this decision reflects a well-informed and forward-thinking approach to defense strategy.”



“This cooperation (between Turkey and Poland) is not only possible but necessary,” she stated.



“During various debates, conferences, and discussions, I have encountered the opinion that the Turkish arms sector is developing very quickly, and its quality is improving significantly with more tests,” she further mentioned.

