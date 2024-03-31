Russia Not To Deploy Single Warship To Black And Azov Seas

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 7:00 a.m. on March 31, there were no Russian warships on combat duty in the Black and Azov Seas.
The Ukrainian Navy reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
Instead, according to the Navy, there is one enemy ship in the Mediterranean Sea - a missile carrier with up to eight Kalibr cruise missiles on board. Read also:
As reported, the Russian army is trying to conduct unmanned reconnaissance along the contact line in the south and in the rear.
