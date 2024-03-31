Russia Not To Deploy Single Warship To Black And Azov Seas

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 7:00 a.m. on March 31, there were no Russian warships on combat duty in the Black and Azov Seas.

The Ukrainian Navy reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

Instead, according to the Navy, there is one enemy ship in the Mediterranean Sea - a missile carrier with up to eight Kalibr cruise missiles on board.

As reported, the Russian army is trying to conduct unmanned reconnaissance along the contact line in the south and in the rear.