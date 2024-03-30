Presidential Elections May 5Th

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Panama, West Panama and Chiriqui, are the key provinces to be watching on May 5th during the Presidential elections.

According to the data collected from the final electoral patterns, these three regions host approximately 60% of the 3,004,083 Panamanians eligible to vote.

A detailed analysis reveals that the province of Panama leads in terms of voter count, representing an impressive 34.05% of the national total. In the city an overwhelming number of 1,022,911 citizens are empowered to participate in the electoral process, with an equal distribution between genders, where 530,042 are women and 492,869 are men.

In addition, there is a diversity in political affiliation, with 505,453 affiliated and 517,458 unaffiliated.

It is important to note that 6 of the 10 polling centers with the highest number of voters are located in the corrections of San Francisco, Don Bosco, Tocumen, 24 de Decembre and Pedregal.



Western Panama, on the other hand, emerges as a rapidly growing province, hosting 14.22% of the national electorate.

With 427,317 citizens qualified to vote, this region exhibits remarkable gender parity, with 217,018 women and 210,299 men registered as voters.

Also, 2 of the 10 polling stations with highest turnout are located in this province In the case of Chiriquí, the third province with the largest number of voters, significant participation in the electoral process is evident with a total of 373,109 citizens entitled to vote, representing 12.42% of the national electorate.

The provinces of Panama, West Panama and Chiriqui will be fundamental in Panama's electoral landscape for the elections May 5th due to the large proportion of eligible citizens and voters living there.



The

third official debate

of the 2024 presidential electoral process happens on April 17th at the Anayansi Theater of the Atlapa Convention Center, an event organized by the Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture of Panama, and the Electoral Tribunal (TE), with the production of Corporación Medcom.

It will focus on 4 themes:

Employment and entrepreneurship

Water and sustainability

Institutionality

Social development