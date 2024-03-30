Hekmatyar Informed In Advance To Vacate Residence: Minister

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) ATLANTA (Pajhwok): Acting Justice Minister Abdul Hakim Sharae has said that Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, head of the Hizb-e-Islami Afghanistan (HIA) party, was given few months ultimatum to vacate his Darulaman residence before he was transferred to a new place.

Dismissing the terms disgrace and disrespected, he stressed respect for Jihadi figures and said people living in the country should exercise compliance with the laws.

He expressed these views during at a graduation ceremony at the ministry associated Madrassa Aladalat.

The justice minister said:“Until late March we gave an ultimatum to Hekmatyar to vacate the residents he was living, when the ultimatum ended elders said that a suitable place would be arranged for Hekmatyar and asked us to show patience, a new place was arranged and they were transferred by their well, now is it disrespect, if it is considered disrespect then it means that you don't know what is respect.”

Referring to the non-existence of a constitution in the country and a vacuum existing in this regard, he said the book of Allah, the prophet Hadiths and Hanafi Fiqh served as constitution in the country.

Momineen decrees had been printed, the source of all laws mentioned as well. Justice Minister said that unprecedented usurpation had taken place during the past government and a commission tasked in this regard strived to identify all usurped lands and return them. Earlier, IEA Spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said:"Hekmatyar is a Jihadi leader, the place of his residence was controversial thus it was decided that he should be moved into a suitable place." He clarified that Hekmatyar's honor and respect was intact and no unnecessary steps had been taken against him. nh

He said recently five state gazettes had been published in which different laws and the Ameer