Al-Najat Charity Organizes Iftar Banquet For 1,500 People In Al-Mubarakiya

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 30 (KUNA) -- The Al-Najat Charity Society held Saturday an iftar (fast-breaking) banquet for 1,500 people in Al-Mubarakiya marketplace in Kuwait City, in cooperation with the ministries of interior and social affairs, as well as the Kuwait Municipality, a private company and several volunteers.

Speaking to KUNA on the sidelines of the banquet, Abdullah Al-Shehab, Al-Najat official, said the society is keen on continuing its activities inside the country aiming to strengthen bonds among Muslim communities through the Islam Presentation Committee (IPC).

It is a chance to meet the needs of communities and show the country's civilized image in terms of embracing all expats, he said.

The society has handed out 1.8 million iftar meals, including 46,000 inside Kuwait, since the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, he noted.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Al-Kandari, head of IPC public relations, said 382 people converted to Islam since the start of Ramadan, thanks to the committee's services presented in 14 languages.

The aim of iftar campaign is to reach out to Muslim communities in Kuwait and help educate them about the teachings of Islam, he stated, referring to the distribution of pamphlets and publications with different languages during the iftar banquets. (end)

