(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's soccer schedule is headlined by the Carioca Championship final featuring Flamengo against Nova Iguaçu.
The day's lineup includes action from the Premier League, Serie A, Bundesliga, Saudi League, Argentine League Cup, and more.
Where to Watch Today's Soccer Games Live:
Serie A
08:30 AM - Napoli vs Atalanta - ESPN and Star+
11:00 AM - Genoa vs Frosinone - Star+
11:00 AM - Torino vs Monza - Star+
02:00 PM - Lazio vs Juventus - ESPN and Star+
02:00 PM - Como (Women's) vs Milan (Women's) - Star+
04:45 PM - Fiorentina vs Milan - ESPN and Star+
Premier League
09:30 AM - Newcastle vs West Ham - ESPN and Star+
12:00 PM - Bournemouth vs Everton - Star+
12:00 PM - Chelsea vs Burnley - ESPN and Star+
12:00 PM - Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace - ESPN and Star+
12:00 PM - Sheffield United vs Fulham - Star+
12:00 PM - Tottenham vs Luton Town - Star+
02:30 PM - Aston Villa vs Wolves - ESPN and Star+
05:00 PM - Brentford vs Manchester United - ESPN and Star+
Saturday's Soccer Matches: Viewing Options and Schedule Highlights
La Liga
10:00 AM - Getafe vs Sevilla - ESPN and Star+
12:15 PM - Almeria vs Osasuna - Star+
02:30 PM - Valencia vs Mallorca - ESPN and Star+
05:00 PM - Barcelona vs Las Palmas - Star+
2nd Division Spanish League
10:00 AM - Real Valladolid vs Levante - Star+
12:15 PM - Leganés vs Cartagena - Star+
12:15 PM - Eibar vs Eldense - ESPN and Star+
Bundesliga
11:30 AM - RB Leipzig vs Mainz 05
11:30 AM - Bayer Leverkusen vs Hoffenheim
11:30 AM - Eintracht Frankfurt vs Union Berlin
11:30 AM - Borussia M'gladbach vs Freiburg
11:30 AM - Werder Bremen vs Wolfsburg
02:30 PM - Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund - CazéTV (Youtube)
Dutch League
12:30 PM - N.E.C. Nijmegen vs PSV - Star+
Ligue 1
01:00 PM - Metz vs Monaco - ESPN and Star+
05:00 PM - Lyon vs Reims - Star+
Saudi League
04:00 PM - Al Shabab vs Al Hilal - GOAT Channel (Youtube)
04:00 PM - Al Nassr vs Al Tai - GOAT Channel (Youtube)
Argentine League Cup Final
05:00 PM - Boca Juniors vs San Lorenzo - Star+
07:00 PM - Central Córdoba vs Racing Club - ESPN and Star+
More Highlights
The match between Brentford and Manchester United at 5:00 PM will be broadcast live on ESPN and Star+.
The Barcelona vs Las Palmas game is also scheduled for 5:00 PM today, available on Star+.
The Band, Bandsports, and GOAT Channel (Youtube) will broadcast the Nova Iguaçu vs Flamengo game live at 5:00 PM.
TV Globo's regional channels and Premiere will feature the Atlético-MG vs Cruzeiro match at 4:30 PM.
No games are scheduled to be broadcast on SBT or Record today.
Band will air the Nova Iguaçu vs Flamengo match at 5:00 PM.
Premiere, ESPN, Star+, and AppleTV+ offer various live games and online viewing options across different leagues.
MENAFN30032024007421016031ID1108039043
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.