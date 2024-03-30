Saturday’S Soccer Matches: Viewing Options And Schedule Highlights

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's soccer schedule is headlined by the Carioca Championship final featuring Flamengo against Nova Iguaçu.



The day's lineup includes action from the Premier League, Serie A, Bundesliga, Saudi League, Argentine League Cup, and more.



Where to Watch Today's Soccer Games Live:

Serie A







08:30 AM - Napoli vs Atalanta - ESPN and Star+



11:00 AM - Genoa vs Frosinone - Star+



11:00 AM - Torino vs Monza - Star+



02:00 PM - Lazio vs Juventus - ESPN and Star+



02:00 PM - Como (Women's) vs Milan (Women's) - Star+

04:45 PM - Fiorentina vs Milan - ESPN and Star+







09:30 AM - Newcastle vs West Ham - ESPN and Star+



12:00 PM - Bournemouth vs Everton - Star+



12:00 PM - Chelsea vs Burnley - ESPN and Star+



12:00 PM - Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace - ESPN and Star+



12:00 PM - Sheffield United vs Fulham - Star+



12:00 PM - Tottenham vs Luton Town - Star+



02:30 PM - Aston Villa vs Wolves - ESPN and Star+

05:00 PM - Brentford vs Manchester United - ESPN and Star+







10:00 AM - Getafe vs Sevilla - ESPN and Star+



12:15 PM - Almeria vs Osasuna - Star+



02:30 PM - Valencia vs Mallorca - ESPN and Star+

05:00 PM - Barcelona vs Las Palmas - Star+







10:00 AM - Real Valladolid vs Levante - Star+



12:15 PM - Leganés vs Cartagena - Star+

12:15 PM - Eibar vs Eldense - ESPN and Star+







11:30 AM - RB Leipzig vs Mainz 05



11:30 AM - Bayer Leverkusen vs Hoffenheim



11:30 AM - Eintracht Frankfurt vs Union Berlin



11:30 AM - Borussia M'gladbach vs Freiburg



11:30 AM - Werder Bremen vs Wolfsburg

02:30 PM - Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund - CazéTV (Youtube)





12:30 PM - N.E.C. Nijmegen vs PSV - Star+







01:00 PM - Metz vs Monaco - ESPN and Star+

05:00 PM - Lyon vs Reims - Star+







04:00 PM - Al Shabab vs Al Hilal - GOAT Channel (Youtube)

04:00 PM - Al Nassr vs Al Tai - GOAT Channel (Youtube)







05:00 PM - Boca Juniors vs San Lorenzo - Star+

07:00 PM - Central Córdoba vs Racing Club - ESPN and Star+



More Highlights
The match between Brentford and Manchester United at 5:00 PM will be broadcast live on ESPN and Star+.
The Barcelona vs Las Palmas game is also scheduled for 5:00 PM today, available on Star+.
The Band, Bandsports, and GOAT Channel (Youtube) will broadcast the Nova Iguaçu vs Flamengo game live at 5:00 PM.
TV Globo's regional channels and Premiere will feature the Atlético-MG vs Cruzeiro match at 4:30 PM.
No games are scheduled to be broadcast on SBT or Record today.
Band will air the Nova Iguaçu vs Flamengo match at 5:00 PM.
Premiere, ESPN, Star+, and AppleTV+ offer various live games and online viewing options across different leagues.