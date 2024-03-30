Canada Visa For Ireland, Estonia, Malta And Luxembourg Citizen

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) CANADA VISA FOR IRELAND CITIZENS

Irish nationals have the option of applying for an eTA online. In 2016, the Canadian government implemented the eTA (Electronic Travel Authorization), a user-friendly online visa exemption that permits qualified individuals to remain in Canada for a maximum of six months. Canada introduced the Canadian Electronic Travel Authorization, also known as the Canadian eTA or Canadian Tourist Visa Waiver, to simplify the process of obtaining a visa waiver. Irish citizens need to obtain a Canada eTA visa in order to visit Canada for tourism, business, transit, or medical purposes. All Irish passport holders must have a Canadian visa or visa waiver to enter Canada. Irish nationals are allowed to enter Canada without a visa for up to 5 years or until their passport is no longer valid by using the same approved eTA. The Canadian eTA from Ireland can only be applied for online to obtain an electronic visa waiver electronically linked to that of the traveler passport, eliminating the need to apply for a visa in person at an embassy or consulate.

CANADA VISA FOR LUXEMBOURG CITIZENS

In 2015, the Canadian government launched eTA (Electronic Travel Authorization), a novel screening method that allows travelers to acquire a travel permit without needing to reach out to an embassy or consulate. People from more than 50 countries, such as Luxembourg, can apply for the eTA Canada, allowing them to stay visa-free for up to 90 days. Luxembourg nationals traveling to Canada for tourism, business, medical purposes, or transit to another country can get an eTA Canada. The Canadian eTA is also designed for visitors staying in Canada for a period of less than six months. Because the travel authorization is valid for 5 years, visitors can make multiple entries during this period as long as each trip is less than 3 months. Luxembourg citizens traveling or relocating to Canada to work, study or move to Canada must apply for a Canada visa in Luxembourg. There are different types of Canadian visas such as: the work permit and the visitor visa. Luxembourgers who meet all eTA Canada requirements can begin the application process. The Canadian eTA application form can be found on the home page of the Canada Online Visa website.

WHAT DOCUMENTS DO LUXEMBOURGERS NEED TO SUBMIT?



Have a valid passport with at least 6 months' validity counting from the entry date to Canada.

Have an active email address for obtaining the eTA Canada approval. Have a valid debit or credit card for the online eTA fee payment.

CANADA VISA FOR MALTA CITIZENS

Maltese citizens, just like all other European Union nationals, do not need a visa for trips to Canada. They just have to request a Canadian ETA. An ETA is an electronic travel document that permits citizens from particular countries to travel to Canada without requiring a visa from the embassy. In 2015, Canada introduced the Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) system, enabling qualified individuals to enter the country by submitting a straightforward online application prior to their trip. Citizens of Malta are required to obtain a Canada eTA visa when visiting Canada for tourism, business, transit, or medical purposes on a temporary basis. Having your Canadian ETA allows you to remain for 180 days every time you enter. This document expires 5 years after it is issued or until the passport expires. If you are from Malta and apply for an ETA, you will be granted multiple entry. In other words, you can visit this country many times within five years. Once accepted, the eTA is electronically connected to the traveler's passport. Travellers who want to visit Canada for other reasons, such as studying or working, can contact the nearest Canada Embassy or Consulate for more information. The full application process can be completed in 20 minutes.

CANADIAN ETA REQUIREMENTS FOR MALTA CITIZENS



Valid passport – a passport must be valid for at least another 6 months from the date of arrival in Canada.

E-mail address – provide a valid e-mail address because you'll receive your ETA via e-mail inbox. Print it out, just in case. Payment – When you fill in an online application, you'll clearly need to make a payment. If you have a credit or debit card or PayPal, you can use it without any issue.

CANADA VISA FOR ESTONIAN CITIZENS

Estonian citizens who intend to travel briefly to Canada for reasons such as vacation, work, medical reasons, or passing through can request a Canadian Electronic Travel Authorization, known as an eTA. In the year 2015, Canada introduced the eTA system in 60 different countries. The new plan is focused on enhancing the efficiency of officials in processing foreign visitors upon entry to the country. Reduced border lengths will enhance the travel experience for tourists. The data is tied to the candidate's passport number and is digitally saved in Canada's immigration database. The Canadian eTA remains active for a period of 5 years and allows for multiple entries of up to 90 days each time. To extend your stay in Canada, you must apply for a new eTA at least 30 days in advance. Most requests are processed in just a few minutes. However, travelers are advised to apply for the eTA at least 72 hours before departure in case of delays or requests for additional information.

ETA REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR ESTONIAN CITIZENS



Applicants must have an Estonian passport, with a validity of 6 months or more from the date of entering the country.

The eTA can only be obtained with an electronic passport.

It is a requirement to be a citizen before applying for a Canada eTA for Estonian citizens. Travelers holding a passport or travel document with a different status, such as refugees, must apply for a Canada visitor visa since they are not eligible for an eTA.

Applicants are required to have an active email address so that they can obtain their authorization to travel. You can use a debit or credit card to pay for the eTA fees.