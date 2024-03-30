China And Pakistan Jointly Investigate Killing Of Chinese Engineers

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) A group of Chinese investigators arrived in Pakistan on Friday, March 29, to inquire about the five Chinese citizens killed in a terrorist attack in the country.

These investigators will collaborate with Pakistani authorities in conducting the investigation. In the attack, a Pakistani driver was also killed along with these five Chinese engineers. The incident occurred as the Chinese engineers were en route to work on the Dasu and Diamer Bhasha hydropower projects, the largest power generation projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Pakistan had already initiated its investigations into the event.

The Pakistani government, late on Friday evening, stated that Mohsin Naghavi, the Interior Minister, provided information to the Chinese investigators about the investigation details in Islamabad.

Two days prior, Pakistani authorities shared their initial investigation findings with the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad. So far, no group has claimed responsibility for this attack.

According to a source in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province quoted by AFP, China has suspended the construction of the Dasu and Diamer Bhasha dams following this incident. The source, who requested anonymity, added that two companies working on these dams have asked the Pakistani government to present a new security plan to protect their employees.

Currently, 750 Chinese engineers work on the Dasu dam project, with an additional 500 engineers on the Diamer Bhasha dam project. In the past, there have been previous attacks on Chinese workers in Pakistan.

In July 2021, a suicide bomber attacked a bus carrying Chinese and Pakistani engineers, resulting in the deaths of thirteen individuals, including Chinese citizens. Following this incident, China temporarily suspended some of its projects in Pakistan.

