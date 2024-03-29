US CENTCOM Airdrops Aid Into Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 29 (KUNA) -- The US Central Command conducted an airdrop of humanitarian assistance into northern Gaza Strip on Friday, March 29, 2024, at 12:17 p.m. (Gaza time).

The operation aimed to provide essential relief to civilians affected by the ongoing conflict.

It was jointly conducted by two C-17 US Air Force aircraft and US army soldiers specialized in aerial delivery of US humanitarian assistance supplies, according to a CENTCOM press release.

US C-17s dropped over 46,000 US meal equivalents into Northern Gaza, an area of great need, allowing for civilian access to the critical aid.

During today's mission, approximately 26 bundles landed in the sea.

US Central Command does not assess civilian harm or damage to infrastructure at this time but continues to monitor the situation, the statement added. (end)

