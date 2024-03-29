President Of Bulgaria Makes Phone Call To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On March 24, President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radevmade a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan IlhamAliyev, Azernews reports.
Rumen Radev expressed regret over the unexpected postponement ofhis planned visit to Baku due to internal political obligations inhis country.
The heads of state discussed the prospects for deepeningbilateral cooperation across various mutually beneficial areas emphasized the ample opportunities for developing partnershipin energy, investments, transportation connectivity, and thepromotion of business contacts between the two countries, they highlighted the ongoing process of agreeingbilateral documents on a routine basis for the expansion of thelegal framework.
During the phone conversation, the presidents agreed that newdates for the visit would be arranged through diplomaticchannels.
