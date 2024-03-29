Consumer Ministry To Check Efficacy Of Star Rating Claims For White Goods

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Mar 29 (KNN) Amid growing complaints from consumers about inflated pricing of star-rated white goods, the Consumer Affairs Ministry is set to validate the energy efficiency claims behind these coveted star ratings.

According to sources aware of the matter, the validation process will be carried out through the government's National Test House (NTH) in coordination with the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), reported Mint.

The Consumer Affairs Ministry will engage BEE for this purpose by signing an agreement between NTH and BEE.

The move comes in response to the increasing number of grievances from consumers who have paid a premium for star-rated white goods, only to be skeptical about the authenticity of the energy efficiency claims.

The star rating system, which is supposed to guide consumers in choosing energy-efficient appliances, has come under scrutiny due to the rising complaints. By validating the claims through rigorous testing, the government aims to restore consumer confidence in the rating system.

(KNN Bureau)