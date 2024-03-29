Elon Musk’S X Is Testing ‘Adult Content’ Communities Feature For Users?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A feature that allows users to build or join groups centered around "adult content" or other "not safe for work" material is being tested by X, the social network that was formerly known as Twitter.

App developers can indicate in their community settings that their group "contains adult-sensitive content," as discovered by Daniel Buchuk, an analyst at Watchful that monitors app development testing.

The X groups will then feature an "adult content" label. Users who fail to label their community could see some of the content being filtered out or removed, according to the screenshots of the rules.

Private communities are possible on X, and it seems that age verification may eventually be necessary for groups on the social network that post sexual content. X's rules at now limit "graphic media, adult nudity, and sexual behavior for viewers who are under 18 or viewers who do not include a birth date on their profile."

In a post on Thursday, Dong Wook Chung, a senior software engineer at X, stated that the new label is "about making communities safer for everyone" and that "only users who have specified their age will be able to search communities with NSFW content."

In recent months, US politicians have made it a priority to safeguard teenagers and other young people online. This was evident during a heated Senate hearing in January that included the CEOs of many social networks, including Linda Yaccarino of X.

Another strategy X may use to set itself apart from other popular social networking sites is to make "NSFW" groups available to the public. Before Elon Musk took control and renamed the firm, pornographic content was already prevalent on Twitter.

Musk has made no secret of the fact that he thinks practically all legally permissible material belongs on X. If users mark postings concerning sexual conduct as sensitive, X will accept them. However, company regulations prohibit adult content in live streams and profile photos.





It's not clear when the test will go live to a broader audience, and it's possible the feature could still be scrapped.