Turkiye, USA Discuss Azerbaijan-Armenia Peace Process

MENAFN



Fatime Letifova

Chairman of the Defence Commission of the Grand NationalAssembly of Turkiye, Hulusi Akar, discussed the process ofnormalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia with adelegation led by the chair of the House Armed Services Committeeof the US Congress, Mike Rogers, in Ankara, Azernews reports.

He informed the US congressmen about the role of Turkiye in thenormalisation process and the steps taken by Ankara in thisdirection.

"We informed that Armenia should hold the extended hand ofpeace. Our discussion took place in a constructive environment. Theother side also stated its position. We agreed that the discussionsshould continue," he added.

The parties also discussed the supply of F-16 fighter jets toTurkiye.

"There is no problem in this matter. The necessary approvalshave been obtained. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan talks with USSecretary of State Antony Blinken about this. The processcontinues," said Akar.