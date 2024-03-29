Philippines Is Not Seeking Trouble In The South China Sea -- Defense Min.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 (KUNA) -- The Philippines is not seeking a fight or trouble in the South China Sea but will not be silent, said Philippine defense ministry on Friday.

Recent Chinese statements show their isolation from the rest of the world on their "illegal and uncivilized activities" in the South China Sea, added ministry statement.

"It also shows the inability of the Chinese government to conduct open, transparent, and legal negotiations. Their repertoire consists only of patronizing and, failing that, intimidating smaller countries," the ministry said.

The statement was in response to its Chinese counterpart accusing the Philippines on Thursday of provocations, misinformation and treachery after Manila accused Beijing of aggressive conduct in Manila's exclusive economic zone.

China claims ownership of almost the entire South China Sea, including the Second Thomas Shoal area, which lies within the Philippines' 200-mile exclusive economic zone and deployed hundreds of coast guard ships throughout the sea to patrol, which is against international law.(end)

