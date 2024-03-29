Boston University Celebrates Grand Opening Of Its Robotics & Autonomous Systems Teaching & Innovation Center Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) An autonomous robot cut the ceremonial ribbon at the grand opening of Boston University's $8.8 million Robotics & Autonomous Systems Teaching & Innovation Center (RASTIC).

Held March 4th, the grand opening included talks from state, industry and university leadership; facility tours; and 16 student demonstrations of robotic projects, spanning smart cities, medical robotics, drones, autonomous driving, smart home applications, and more.

In development over the past year, RASTIC brings together academia and industry to develop the next-generation competitive robotics and autonomous systems workforce.

The state-of-the-art laboratory and industry-aligned, hands-on interdisciplinary training and education allows students to design, build, and test all kinds of robots, from simple consumer 'bots to GPU-fueled, AI-powered systems.

The Center was founded in 2022 with a $8.8 million capital investment from the Innovation Institute at the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative (MassTech) and Boston University, with support of MassRobotics, and industry partners AETLabs, Ava Robotics, Boston Scientific, GreenSight, Intel, and Ubiros.

class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block;" data-ad-client="ca-pub-6033737614224062" data-ad-slot="7061071681"