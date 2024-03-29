Moscow No Longer Hiding Military Cooperation With N. Korea At USNC - Kuleba

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's veto of the draft resolution of the UN Security Council on extending the mandate of the expert panel monitoring sanctions against North Korea is in fact a guilty plea by Moscow confirming military cooperation with Pyongyang.

This was stated by the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, who addressed the issue on X , Ukrinform reports.

He noted that Russia was the only country that vetoed the draft resolution of the UN Security Council on extending the mandate of the Panel of Experts of the 1718's Sanctions Committee, which monitors sanctions, including an arms embargo, against North Korea.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called this decision an actual guilty plea: "Moscow no longer hides its military cooperation with North Korea in obtaining arms and ammunition in violation of sanctions, as well as the use of North Korean weapons in the war against Ukraine."

According to Kuleba, today's vote is another example of how Russia's illegal presence in the UN Security Council jeopardizes global security.

"We urge all peace-loving nations to strongly condemn Russia's veto and rally behind Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression and the spread of terror and lawlessness around the world," the minister emphasized.

Ukraine's top diplomat also posted a photo of a North Korean missile that hit Kharkiv earlier this year, calling for the defeat of Putin's regime through resolute and collective action to ensure that such“horrifying photos do not appear in other countries and parts of the world”.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the DPRK and Russia significantly increased the scale of cooperation after Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin met last September. Pyongyang has been sending weapons and ammunition to Moscow in exchange for food, energy, and technical support in the implementation of its arms programs.

Russia has already allowed its oil to be supplied directly to North Korea in defiance of UN sanctions.