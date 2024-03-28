UN Top Court Orders Israel To Open More Land Crossings For Aid Into Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AP

THE HAGUE: The top United Nations court on Thursday ordered Israel to take measures to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza, including opening more land crossings to allow food, water, fuel and other supplies into the war-ravaged enclave.

The International Court of Justice issued two new so-called provisional measures in a case brought by South Africa accusing Israel of acts of genocide in its military campaign.

Thursday's order came after South Africa sought more provisional measures, including a cease-fire, citing starvation in Gaza. Israel urged the court not to issue new orders.

In its legally binding order, the court told Israel to take measures "without delay” to ensure "the unhindered provision” of basic services and humanitarian assistance, including food, water, fuel and medical supplies.

It also ordered Israel to immediately ensure that its military does not take action that could that could harm Palestinians' rights under the Genocide Convention, including by preventing the delivery of humanitarian assistance.



Gaza death toll rises to 32,552; wounded 74,980

Most Americans oppose Israel's war in Gaza, poll finds Qatari aircraft carrying assistance for Palestinians in Gaza arrives in Egypt

Read Also

The court told Israel to report back in a month on its implementation of the orders.

The U.N. and international aid agencies say virtually the entire Gaza population is struggling to get enough food, with hundreds of thousands of people on the brink of famine, especially in hard-hit northern Gaza.

South Africa welcomed Thursday's decision, calling it "significant.”

"The fact that Palestinian deaths are not solely caused by bombardment and ground attacks, but also by disease and starvation, indicates a need to protect the group's right to exist,” the South African president said in a statement.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry thanked South Africa, calling the case "a vital step in the global effort to hold Israel accountable for perpetrating genocide.”

The Israeli Foreign Ministry had no immediate comment.

Israel has repeatedly feuded with the United Nations, particularly UNRWA, the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees and main provider of aid in Gaza. Israel accuses the agency of tolerating and even cooperating with Hamas - a charge UNRWA denies.

The court said in its order that "Palestinians in Gaza are no longer facing only a risk of famine ... but that famine is setting in." It cited a report from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs that said at least 31 people, including 27 children, have already died of malnutrition and dehydration.

The world court said earlier orders imposed on Israel after landmark hearings in South Africa's case "do not fully address the consequences arising from the changes in the situation” in Gaza.