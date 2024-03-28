ICJ Orders Israel To Address Famine, Starvation In Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, March 28 (KUNA) -- The International Court of Justice on Thursday ordered Israel to address famine in the Gaza Strip and allow unimpeded humanitarian access and provision of basic services to all the Strip population.

In a new provisional order, the ICJ asked Israel, in conformity with its obligations under the Genocide Convention, to take all necessary measures to address the worsening conditions of life faced by Palestinians in Gaza, in particular the spread of famine and starvation.

"Israel shall: (a) take all necessary and effective measures to ensure, without delay, in full co-operation with the United Nations, the unhindered provision at scale by all concerned of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance, including food, water, electricity, fuel, shelter, clothing, hygiene and sanitation requirements, as well as medical supplies and medical care to Palestinians throughout Gaza, including by increasing the capacity and number of land crossing points and maintaining them open for as long as necessary," the ICJ order reads.

The Court also ordered Israel to "(b) ensure with immediate effect that its military does not commit acts which constitute a violation of any of the rights of the Palestinians in Gaza as a protected group under the Genocide Convention, including by preventing, through any action, the delivery of urgently needed humanitarian assistance".

It further pointed out that the catastrophic situation in the Gaza Strip confirms the need for immediate and effective implementation of the measures indicated in its Order of 26 January 2024, which are applicable throughout the Gaza Strip, including in Rafah.

In these circumstances, the Court said it finds it necessary to reaffirm the measures indicated in that Order.

The Court also stated that Israel must submit a report to it on all measures taken to give effect to this Order, within one month as from the date of this Order.

On its January 26 Order, the Court stated that Israel must take all possible measures to prevent genocidal acts as outlined in Article 2 of the 1948 Genocide Convention; must ensure its military does not carry out the aforementioned actions; must prevent the destruction of evidence of war crimes in Gaza and allow fact-finding missions to access it; must submit a report to the ICJ on how it intends to deliver the above measures within a month of the ruling; must prevent and punish incitement of genocidal acts; must ensure the delivery of basic services and essential humanitarian aid to civilians in the Gaza Strip. (end)

