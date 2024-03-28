Tejashwi Yadav To Announce INDIA Bloc's Seat-Sharing Formula In Bihar On Friday

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, March 29 (IANS) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will announce the seat-sharing formula of the INDIA bloc for Bihar on Friday.

The INDIA bloc has called a joint press conference in RJD headquarters here where Tejashwi Yadav, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, will officially announce the number and the names of candidates for all 40 Lok Sabha seats.

The RJD and Congress leaders have been negotiating for the last three days in New Delhi and it has been resolved finally.

Senior RJD leader and spokesman Chitranjan Gagan said: "The leaders of the INDIA bloc have called a joint press conference at the RJD headquarters. Tejashwi Yadav and other leaders of the alliance will share the seat-sharing formula at 12.15 pm."

Sources have said that the RJD is contesting 26 seats and the Congress was given 9 seats, while 5 seats were given to the Left parties.