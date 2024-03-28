(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Ziad Ali Fadel, Iraq's Minister of Electricity, has signed a five-year gas supply agreement with the Iranian National Gas Company (INGC) .

The contract involves daily gas delivery rates of up to 50 million cubic meters, adjustable based on system requirements.

This initiative aims to sustain the momentum of power generation stations, ensuring they meet peak loads and the growing demand for electricity.

Iraq's Ministry of Electricity said the agreement will serve as a temporary solution until Iraq's national gas fields are fully rehabilitated to meet the country's electricity needs.

(Source: Ministry of Electricity)

The post Iraq Signs 5-Yr Gas Supply Contract with Iran first appeared on Iraq Business News .