Morningstar Fades on Sustainability Study

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ: MORN), a leading provider of independent investment insights, today published its fourth annual Corporate Sustainability Report, examining the company's efforts to incorporate sustainability practices and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) data across the firm.

“At Morningstar, we believe promoting transparency, increasing access to useful data, and empowering choice will support successful outcomes for investors,” said Kunal Kapoor, chief executive officer at Morningstar.

“This report is one example that shows our company values aren't just words on a page; they guide our actions, both big decisions and daily habits across the entire firm, with the goal of growing value through these actions over time.”

Morningstar's 2023 adjusted pay equity examination resulted in pay changes for a similar number of employees compared with the 2022 study; however, the amount spent to remediate impacted employees decreased by 40%.

Also in 2023, Morningstar made pay ranges visible for roles across North America. In early 2024, each employee's pay range for their role was made available globally.

As one of few US-based financial services firms to disclose global pay gap data, Morningstar was awarded the Fair Pay Certificate by Fair Pay Workplace for its continued commitment to pay transparency and pay equity.

