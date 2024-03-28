Police: 50,150 People Still Missing In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of today, 50,150 people are still missing in Ukraine.

Deputy Head of the National Police of Ukraine Andrii Niebytov informed this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"The war has changed the scale of search operations. Before the war, 12,292 people were considered missing for all the years of independence. Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, the number of missing persons has quadrupled. Today, 50,150 people remain unaccounted for," he said.

Niebytov noted that information gathering, data verification, and search activities are currently complicated due to the unpredictable situation on the front line, massive attacks on peaceful cities, migration, and temporary occupation of territories.

Five killed, fivein Russian missile strike on Kharkiv - mayor

According to him, the workload of the criminal investigation has increased, but the investigators are working to the maximum and continue to fight for every human life.

"That is why the prospects for the development of search work are so important for us: new algorithms of actions, international partnership, updated legislation, and the use of modern technologies," the Deputy Head of the National Police informed.

As reported, as of January 8, 2024, more than 2,100 bodies remained unidentified in Ukraine.