UK Cuts Greenhouse Gas Emissions By 53 Pct

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, March 28 (KUNA) -- The UK announced on Thursday the successful reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 53 percent since 1990.

The Department of Energy Security and Net Zero said in a statement that the electricity supply sector saw a drop in emissions of 19.6 percent, homes had a fall of 7.2 percent, and industry had an 8 percent drop.

The UK became the first major economy to halve its emissions, while growing in economy by around 80 percent.

Since 2010, the UK has attracted 300 billion pounds in low carbon investments, with a further 100 billion pounds expected by 2030.

The statement also showed that the adopted policy regarding energy allowed the UK to record world leading renewable electricity, with the five largest operational offshore wind farm projects, and nearly half of its electricity generation now coming from renewables. (end)

mrn









MENAFN28032024000071011013ID1108034380