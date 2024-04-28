President of UEA reveals plans for world's biggest airport at Al Maktoum International Airport

(MENAFN) Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President of the UAE, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, has unveiled plans for the construction of a new passenger terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport. This significant announcement comes as part of the overarching strategy of the Dubai Aviation Corporation. The directive, issued by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, signifies the immediate commencement of construction on the terminal, with an estimated cost of 128 billion dirhams (USD34.85 billion).



Taking to his official account on the "X" platform, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid shared insights into the ambitious project. He revealed that upon completion, Al Maktoum International Airport will claim the title of the world's largest airport, boasting a final capacity capable of accommodating up to 260 million passengers. This capacity is set to surpass that of the current Dubai International Airport by fivefold. Furthermore, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid outlined the phased transition of all operations from Dubai International Airport to Al Maktoum International Airport over the coming years.



In addition to its vast passenger capacity, the new airport will feature 400 aircraft gates and five parallel runways. Notably, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid emphasized the incorporation of innovative technologies, marking a pioneering move within the aviation sector. These advancements are expected to enhance operational efficiency and elevate the overall passenger experience at the airport.

