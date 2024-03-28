(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Receives Order from the University of Tokyo for "MiPoLin" Power Prediction and Lines Selection System -- System Has Been Available at the University of Tokyo's MODE --

- Power prediction based on large-scale tank test database used to create a simulation based model

- Contributing to technology development in the maritime industry utilizing digital engineering

TOKYO, Mar 28, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has received an order from the University of Tokyo for its independently developed "MiPoLin®", a power prediction and lines selection system(1). The system has already been available at the university's Maritime and Ocean Digital Engineering Laboratory (MODE) (Note2).





MiPoLin® is a user-friendly web-based system that utilizes over 1,200 cases of diverse tank test results and over 420 vessels' hull forms accumulated over 100 years at the Test Basin owned by MHI in Nagasaki City. By utilizing Mitsubishi Shipbuilding's large-scale database, the result and know-how accumulated through the construction of ships for a long time, it is possible to estimate the propulsion performance with high accuracy and to generate the hull forms which can be used for initial design and performance evaluation of the ships. Such MHI Group's technology has been on the market since August 2022, aiming at being widely used to solve problems related to the entire maritime industry.

MODE is a collaboration research program established on October 1, 2022 by seven companies including Mitsubishi Shipbuilding at the University of Tokyo. It is working to build a simulation platform that will solve the problems faced by the Japanese maritime industry, and the large-scale tank test database provided by MiPoLin® has been evaluated as being usable for building a model of the simulation platform planned by MODE.

In the maritime industry, the need for environmentally friendly vessels and ship operations is growing. Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, through a variety of solutions, including MiPoLin®, would like to promote decarbonization of the maritime industry and will contribute to realize a carbon-neutral society. Furthermore, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding will contribute to the development of the entire maritime industry by further enhancing the cutting-edge shipbuilding technologies and knowledge.

