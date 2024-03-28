(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Timezone India celebrated the International Day of Happiness by hosting a heartwarming event at its Inorbit Malad venue in Mumbai, on March 20, 2024. In collaboration with Inorbit Mall, Timezone India welcomed senior citizens from

Goodfellows, a social enterprise that provides companionship services to the elderly, for a day of joyful activities and camaraderie.



Timezone India Celebrates International Day of Happiness: Bringing Smiles to Senior Citizens at Inorbit Malad





Aligned with the spirit of International Day of Happiness and Timezone's commitment to spreading joy, the event aimed to create memorable moments for those who have contributed greatly to society. Providing an opportunity for senior citizens to reminisce, socialize, and engage in playful activities, it sought to bring smiles on their faces and warmth to their hearts.





Mr. Abbas Jabalpurwala, CEO of Timezone India , expressed enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to be celebrating the International Day of Happiness in such a meaningful way. Our senior citizens hold a special place in our hearts, and we wanted to show our appreciation by organizing a day filled with laughter, nostalgia, and fun. We are delighted to see the smiles on their faces and their enjoyment."





Senior citizens at the event enjoyed a wide variety of classic and modern games and attractions, designed for their pleasure and engagement. From nostalgic air hockey games to thrilling racing simulators, there was something for everyone to enjoy.





“Collaborating with Timezone India on the International Day of Happiness has been a core experience for us and our senior citizens at Goodfellows. Watching them have fun and revisit childhood again has been wholesome, and I am sure it was something that they will never forget. At Goodfellows, we are obsessed with creating a genuine family-like environment through intergenerational friendships. This event is a beautiful reminder of how simple connections can bring so much joy to those who need it,"

remarked Mr. Shantanu Naidu, founder of GoodFellows India .





Timezone India is proud to have created lasting memories, shared laughter, and spread happiness, reaffirming its commitment to being the preferred choice for family entertainment.





About Timezone Group





Timezone was founded in 1978 in Perth, Australia and is the leading chain of Family Entertainment Centres in the Asia-Pacific region, offering state-of-the-art interactive game, rides, and attractions. Timezone provides a social experience filled with non-stop fun for all ages. Our best-in-class venue design and well-trained Fun Squad assures a safe, friendly, and fun environment for all our guests. Timezone internationally operates over 320 locations across 7 countries, with 63 venues in India. Join us for an exciting, unforgettable experience at any of our locations or visit to learn more.

